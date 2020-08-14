Kerala Man Allegedly Kills Sister By Mixing Poison In Ice Cream, Arrested: Police

The police said the girl's father was hospitalised. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly murdering his sister by mixing poison in her ice cream, the police said on Thursday.

They said he wanted to "live alone" and hence allegedly mixed poison in the ice cream which his sister and parents consumed on August 4 night.

The police said investigations revealed that the death of 16-year-old on August 5 in Kasaragod was a murder.

"We have recorded the statement of her brother Albin who confessed that he had mixed poison in her ice cream," they said.

Their father, Benny, was also admitted to the hospital on August 5 morning along with her after both of them complained of uneasiness.

However, the police said his mother was not hospitalised.