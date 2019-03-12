Kenyan Woman Raped By Man She Met At Rishikesh Yoga Camp: Police

The accused was arrested with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the yoga camp.

A woman from Kenya was allegedly raped by a man she met at a yoga camp run by an internationally-acclaimed yoga guru in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said Monday.

The accused, 31-year-old Hemant Thapliyal, has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the rape survivor on Sunday, Muni Ki Reti police station in-charge Ram Kishor Saklani said.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the accused, who met her at the yoga camp on March 7, offered to drop her by his scooty at the hotel where she was staying.

He told her on way to the hotel that he was a professional tour guide and could show her places of tourist interest if she wanted. When she accepted the offer, he took her to a waterfall and allegedly raped her twice, police said.

She somehow freed herself and reported the matter to the police, officials said.

The accused was arrested with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the yoga camp, they said.