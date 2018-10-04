Keep Gods Off Answer Sheets, University Tells Students Ahead Of Exams

A university in Karnataka has come out with a list of exam "don'ts" and writing names of gods is one.

Seeking divine intervention in trying times is not unsual, not even when it comes to cracking an examination. One university is Karnataka is not taking kindly to this habit of its students.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka has issued a circular to all affiliated colleges, called it an examination malpractice. The first among the eight "don'ts" mentioned in the circular is mentioning the names of Gods.

"Do not write any word/sentence - starting from page 03 like names of Gods of your faith etc", the circular reads.

Writing one's name, irrelevant messages, numbers or sentences, signs, symbols, letter or word and tampering with answer books would also be construed as revealing the identity of the examinee and will be treated as a malpractice, the circular adds.

"These directions have been issued to ensure the identity of students taking an exam is not revealed to evaluators," a college official said.

The official added that some do it unintentionally but many of them do it with the intent of approaching an evaluator for more marks. "It's an indication indirectly," she said.

The university official said such instructions have already been in place and the circular is only a reiteration so the students, invigilators and college managements know they exist.

"From time to time we need to keep telling people because each year new students join," she added.

