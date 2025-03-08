Machine Or Hand Made? University Students Clash Over Chapatis, 1 Hospitalised

A student has been admitted to the hospital after a heated argument over chapatis turned into a physical fight at Kalaburagi Central University in Karnataka on Friday.

The argument, at the university's campus in Aland Taluka, began when students from Bihar demanded hand-made chapatis while the mess was serving machine-made ones.

The disagreement over food preference between two groups, reportedly led by students named Prashant and Suhas, turned into a fight, prompting a complaint to the police by the university authorities

Officials from the Narona Police Station reached the university and brought the situation under control. An official said a student, who was injured in the fight, has been hospitalised and the matter is being investigated.