Woman Cop, Caught With Bribe For Rape Case Cover-Up, Used Bulldozer Threat

The woman cop was caught red-handed when she was allegedly accepting a bribe. (Representational)

A police officer was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday when she was allegedly accepting a bribe for covering up a rape case, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The officer, who was the in-charge of a women's police station, was caught red-handed when she was allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for the cover-up of a rape case that was registered last year, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of ACB Shadique Anwar Rizvi.

The police officer who was investigating the rape case had threatened the family of the accused that if they did not pay the bribe, she would make sure that their house was demolished, the ACB said in a statement.

Following her threat, the family registered a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed, it said.

A case has been registered against the police officer, it added.

