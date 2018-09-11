Jharkhand Man Beaten Up On Suspicion Of Being A Kidnapper

The villagers suspected him as he had asked the name of a girl child he came across.

Cities | | Updated: September 11, 2018 23:37 IST
The police rescued him and admitted him to a hospital and his condition was stated to be stable

Dumka (Jharkhand): 

A 35-year-old man was injured after a mob beat him up on suspicion of being a kidnapper in Dumka district Tuesday, police said.

The villagers tied the hands of Sonu Yadav and assaulted him after in Bogli village under Jermundi police station.

The villagers suspected him as he had asked the name of a girl child he came across, police said.
Yadav, a driver by profession and a resident of Banka police station area, was going to relieve himself when the incident occurred.

The police rescued him and admitted him to a hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.

