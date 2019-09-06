Hostel Caretaker Drank Alcohol, Thrashed Girl, Claim Bihar Women Students

District Magistrate instructed for only women to be allowed to enter the hostel (Representational)

Girls staying at Jehanabad Boarding School in Bihar alleged that the hostel caretaker used to consume liquor on a regular basis and had once beaten an inmate.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against the caretaker for allegedly consuming alcohol and hitting a student.

"The NGO person who was working as a caretaker in the girl's hostel allegedly used to behave in a wrong manner. An inquiry has begun in this matter and we have also sent a letter to the government against NGOs. We have also fixed some security rules over there. To increase the security arrangement, a wall would be constructed in the hostel and CCTV cameras will also be installed," said District Magistrate (DM) Naveen Kumar.

The District Magistrate has also instructed for only women to be allowed to enter the girl's hostel.

A letter has also been sent to the Superintendent of Police in order to increase the police force around the hostel.

"A teacher had threatened me that if I'll complain against the caretaker, I will be thrown out of the hostel and my parents won't be able to do anything. The caretaker frequently drinks alcohol," a student said.

"Caretaker uncle used to consume alcohol in the mess room. One day a girl got late to have food and when she went to have lunch in the mess area, she was beaten up by the caretaker who also refused to give her food," said another student.

