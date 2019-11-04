UP Man Eats 41 Eggs For Rs 2,000 Bet With Friend, Dies: Police

Jaunpur, UP: Subhash ate 41 eggs and just as he began to eat another, he collapsed (Representational)

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, an egg 'challenge' cost a man dear as he had to pay with his life, police said on Monday.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Subhash Yadav.

Police said that Mr Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but after an argument broke out between the two, they decided on a challenge of betting Rs 2,000 on each other for eating 50 eggs.

Mr Yadav accepted the bet and began eating eggs. He ate 41 eggs and just when he started eating the 42nd egg, he collapsed and fell unconscious.

The local people rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. He died hours later.

While the doctors claimed Mr Yadav died due to over-eating, the family members refused to comment on the incident, police added.

