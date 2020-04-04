Jalandhar Sees Snow-Capped Himachal Mountains For First Time In Decades

The residents of Jalandhar seem to have rediscovered the scenic beauty around the city thanks to the 21-day lockdown that was enforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nationwide to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
For the first time in decades, the residents have a view of Himachal Pradesh's Dhauladhar mountain ranges that are 213 km from the city. Greeted by the spectacle, many residents were seen taking videos and photographs from the rooftop of their homes. Several of them reportedly went live on Facebook to share their excitement.
The dramatic drop in air pollution levels due to the lockdown is said to be the main reason behind the spectacle. Senior citizens say it was almost after a generation that the mountains have become visible from the city.
"Jalandhar residents have a view of snow-capped mountains. This is with a dramatic dip in Air pollution levels due to lockdown. Senior citizens say it was almost after a generation that the mountains have been visible in the City," Himachal tourism tweeted.
Over 90 cities, including Delhi, have recorded minimal air pollution in the last few days.
India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 130 crore people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 60 people and infected nearly 3,000 people in the country.
The government has urged people to avoid unnecessary travelling, significantly reducing the traffic movement across the country.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai174
Pune49
Sangli24
Thane20
Nagpur18
Ahmednagar8
Mumbai Sub Urban5
Yavatmal4
Buldana4
Satara3
Kolhapur2
Palghar2
Raigad2
Sindhudurg1
Blanks1
Ratnagiri1
Nashik1
Jalagaon1
Gondia1
Aurangabad1
Details Awaited*101
423 88
400 91
42
19 3
DistrictCases
Chennai37
Coimbatoor29
Tiruneveli29
Erode26
Theni20
Namakkal18
Dindugal17
Madurai15
Tirupattur7
Salem6
Kanyakumari5
Sivagangai5
Thoothukudi3
Villupuram3
Kanchipurum3
Thiruvarur2
Karur2
Thiruvannamalai2
Tirupur1
Trichirapalli1
Vellore1
Thanjavur1
Virudhunagar1
Details Awaited*177
411 102
406 102
6
1
DistrictCases
South Delhi63
South East16
Central12
West Delhi12
South West10
East Delhi9
North Delhi9
Shahdara8
North East6
North West5
New Delhi2
Details Awaited*234
386 167
384 169
8
6 2
DistrictCases
Kasargod115
Kannur49
Ernakulam23
Thiruvanthpuram13
Mallapuram11
Thrissur11
Pathanamthitta10
Kozhikode9
Kottayam6
Palakkad6
Idukki4
Wayanad3
Kollam3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*30
295 9
256
41 14
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur32
Bhilwara26
Evacuees From Iran18
Jhunjhunu8
Jodhpur8
Ajmer5
Dungarpur3
Pratapgarh2
Foreign Nationals2
Pali1
Alwar1
Sikar1
Churu1
Details Awaited*71
179 12
176 12
3
0
DistrictCases
Gb Nagar45
Meerut19
Agra12
Lucknow9
Ghaziabad8
Bareilly6
Bulandshahar3
Varanasi2
Philibhit2
Jaunpur1
Kanpur1
Bagpat1
Lakhimpur1
Shamli1
Basti1
Moradabad1
Details Awaited*61
174 2
157
19 5
2
DistrictCases
Prakasam15
Kadappa15
West Godavari12
Vizag11
Guntur9
Chitoor6
East Godavari6
Krishna6
Nellore3
Ananthapur2
Kurnool1
Details Awaited*75
161 29
161 29
1
1
DistrictCases
Hyderabad44
Karimnagar13
Madchal11
Ranga Reddy11
Bhadradri4
Mahboobnagar3
Kamareddy3
Nizamabad2
Gadwal2
Warangal (u)1
Details Awaited*64
158
164
1
7
DistrictCases
Bbmp30
Bengaluru Urban21
Mysore18
Dakshin Kannada9
Uttar Kannada8
Chikkaballapura7
Kalaburgi4
Bellary3
Udupi3
Davangere3
Bengaluru Rural1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumkuru1
Details Awaited*18
128 4
119 2
12 2
3
DistrictCases
Indore12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain4
Bhopal3
Shivpuri2
Gwalior1
Neemuch1
Details Awaited*73
104
110
0
6
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad33
Gandhinagar10
Rajkot10
Surat9
Vadodara9
Bhavnagar6
Girsomnath2
Kutch1
Mehsana1
Porbandar1
Details Awaited*13
95
94 1
10
9 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar25
Bandipora11
Budgam7
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Rajouri3
Pulwama3
Baramulla2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*13
75
74
3
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata17
Nadia5
Hooghly4
East Medinipur3
North 24 Parganas3
Howrah2
West Medinipur1
Kalimpong1
South 24 Parganas1
Details Awaited*26
63
63
3
3
DistrictCases
Sbs Nagar19
Sas Nagar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar5
Ludhiana3
Amritsar2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*7
53 5
57 5
1
5
DistrictCases
Gurugram24
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Palwal1
Ambala1
Sonipat1
Hissar1
Details Awaited*6
49
25
24
0
DistrictCases
Munger8
Patna5
Siwan5
Gaya1
Begusarai1
Gopalganj1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Details Awaited*6
29
30
0
1
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*24
24 8
24 8
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18
18
0
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun4
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*11
16 6
14 6
2
0
DistrictCases
Leh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
11
3
0
DistrictCases
South Andaman10
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Rajnandgaon1
Durg1
Bilaspur1
Korba1
9
6
3
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*6
6
6
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6
6
1
1
DistrictCases
Puducherry2
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Bhadrak1
Details Awaited*1
5
5
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal (w)1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1