Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Official Arrested In Rs 2 Crore Fraud Case

The police seized Rs 4.15 lakh cash, gold and silver jewellery from accused's home (Representational)

A gram panchayat secretary has been arrested for owning disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore, following a raid conducted at his home in Indore's Atyana village today, police said.

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police received information about Yogesh Dubey, the secretary of Atyana village panchayat, owning disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore, Lokayukta's senior police officer Santosh Singh Bhadoriya said.

Yogesh Dubey has been working with the panchayat and village development department since 1997 at Atyana, located 30 km from Indore, he said.

Police seized Rs 4.15 lakh cash, one-and-a-half kg of silver and 150 gm of gold jewellery from Yogesh Dubey's home, Mr Bhadoriya said.

Authorities are also probing his properties including two houses, five shops and around eight acres of land, the senior official said, adding that bank deposit of nearly Rs 12.75 lakh are also under investigation.

A detailed investigation and evaluation of the disproportionate assets are underway and Yogesh Dubey has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

