5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In Indore, Neighbour Arrested: Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Indore. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

The accused was presented before the court, that sent him to jail, senior police official Nihit Upadhyay said that.

"A 5-year-old was raped by her neighbour in Hira Nagar. He lured the girl by offering her food. The girl's relatives saw her with the man then they informed us. After the incident, the accused fled away. He has been arrested now," Mr Upadhyay told reporters here.

A case has been registered section 376 A and 376 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.