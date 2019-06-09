India gets its first Dinosaur-Museum-Cum-Park In Gujarat

India's first Dinosaur Museum cum Park has been inaugurated in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday inaugurated India's first Dinosaur-Museum-cum-Park in the Mahisagar district. This museum is set to give visitors a Jurassic Park kind of a feel.

The museum, which is located in Raiyoli area in Balasinor, will exhibit remains of various dinosaurs and fossil records.

It is being claimed that Dinosaur Museum cum Park is the first such park in the country and the world's third park. Raiyoli area is known to be the third largest dinosaur fossil site in the world, and also the second largest dinosaur hatchery in the world, where thousands of eggs had been found.

This dinosaur museum was equipped with modern technology like 3D projection, virtual reality presentations, interactive kiosks and life-size dinosaur replicas.

After inaugurating the museum, Mr Rupani said, "All efforts will be made to promote the site internationally for tourism purpose."

The state government has announced that Rs 10 crore will be allocated to promote the site internationally.

