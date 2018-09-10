In UP, BJP Lawmaker Launches Sit-In Protest Outside Police Station

MLA Puran Prakash started the sit-in at the Mahaban police station with several villagers from 4pm

A BJP legislator sat on a dharna in front of a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Sunday to protest against the alleged corruption at the station.

Baldev constituency MLA Puran Prakash started the sit-in at the Mahaban police station with several villagers from 4pm.

"The entire police station is in the grip of rampant corruption. Unless SHO Arvind Pal, Sub-Inspectors Arvind Chauhan and Ajai Havana are not suspended, and entire staff of the police station not transferred, the dharna would continue," Mr Prakash said.

The BJP MLA alleged that no work was done without a bribe in the police station and misbehavior with the people had become a character of the SHO and both the sub inspectors.

Mr Prakash was joined by Baldeo nagar panchayat chairman Kamal Kumar Pandey, division president of the BJP, Sumit Dixit, and general secretary Chintaharan Chaturvedi, along their supporters.

The dharna was continuing when the last reports came in. Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar has rushed for Mahaban to sort out the problem.