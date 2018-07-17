In Thane's Kalyan, Signboards Put Up To Warn Motorists Of Potholes

Over the past few weeks, heavy rains have damaged roads Thane.

The Kalyan civic body has put up boards at key junctions asking motorists to be careful while

driving, a move that comes after five deaths due to potholes on roads.

The boards, put up by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), inform motorists of the damage caused to roads due to heavy rains and ask them to drive carefully.

Heavy rains over the past few weeks have damaged roads in Kalyan

KDMC Public Relations Officer Prasad Thakur, in an official release today, said the work of filling up of

potholes has been taken up on a war footing.

Of the 529 potholes identified by the civic body, 383 had been filled up till July 16, he said.

In a related development, Thane civic Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal held a meeting of senior corporation officials and instructed them to fill up potholes in the city on a priority basis.

His counterpart in the KDMC Govind Bodke also held an emergency meeting with officials and asked engineers and ward officers to concentrate on the pothole filling work.

Mr Bodke also cancelled the leave of engineers and ward officers.

Eknath Shinde asked civic officials in Thane and Kalyan Dombivli to fill up potholes on a priority basis to avert more accidents.

