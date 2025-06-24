Community-Led Pothole Tracker in Bengaluru Wins Online Support

A citizen-driven platform in Bengaluru is gaining attention for using open-source tools to highlight the city's crumbling roads. The 'Bengaluru Live Potholes Map', created by a group of volunteers, relies on geo-tagged user submissions to track potholes and damaged roads across the city.

"Someone created https://blr-potholes.pages.dev with the intent to make the roads safer in Bengaluru," posted X user Shantanu Goel. "I hope they are not persecuted by the machinery instead," he added.

The initiative is powered by community contributions. Users can upload geo-tagged images of potholes, which are then marked on an interactive map. The team behind the platform clarified that they are not affiliated with any government body.

"We are a group of people who are passionate about the city and want to make it a better place," the website states. "Your photos and contributions could bring more accountability to local authorities and help them identify and fix issues faster."

Also this should be called a crater, not a pothole!

The idea quickly resonated on social media. "Whoever created this earned my respect. These are the things we should be expecting out of Bengaluru and its strong dev presence," one user wrote.

Another commented: "Let's have this for the entire country. The government should make an app where the public can upload live details."

Some contributions were deeply personal. "I commute daily from this road... It is in the same condition for over a year," one user wrote. "Whenever I go from here on my bike, I pray to God to take care of me."

The project, while celebrated, also underscores Bengaluru's long-standing infrastructure issues - and the growing public appetite for tech-driven accountability.