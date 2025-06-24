Man "Struggling" In India After Returning From Canada, Asks Internet For Life-Improving Tips

A man, who moved back to India last year after spending about six years in Canada, is finding it difficult to adjust. The 31-year-old said living in Canada "offered structure, opportunity and independence", but in India, he is "struggling to find meaningful or quality work" and it feels "frustrating". The man, currently living in Dehradun with his parents, took to social media to share his pain and also asked internet users for tips to "improve quality of life" in India.

In a Reddit post, the man revealed that he is originally from Delhi, and went to Canada for work and study. He moved back to India in 2024 to be closer to his family for some personal reasons.

Also Read | Video: Fitness Coach Reveals 3 Must-Do Habits To Keep Weight Off For Good

"While I really value being close to my family again and, of course, enjoying the food, almost everything else feels... off," he said in the post.

He said he doesn't have a social circle anymore, as most of his friends are abroad or settled elsewhere. He said he is struggling to find meaningful or quality work, especially remote or well-paying roles that match his background.

He also said that he feels demotivated and finds it difficult to stay active. He doesn't enjoy the weather or lifestyle and said that the "lack of civic sense, general chaos, and everyday inconveniences are exhausting".

Also Read | Man Lived 52 Years With Toothbrush in His Intestine After Swallowing It At Age 12

"I feel like I'm stuck between two worlds: one that feels familiar but frustrating, and another (Canada) that was lonelier at times but offered structure, opportunity, and independence," he wrote.

The post went viral, with online users reacting with their own experiences. One user said, "Give it some time. I came back after 15 years from the US. It took about 1.5 years for me to adjust."

"Made a similar move last year. Give yourself time. Remember why you moved & be kind to your family coz sometimes you will feel bad that you had to move coz of them," another user said.

"You adjust the same way you adjusted to Canada when you moved there. It's just that the adjustment phase came easy and effortlessly since you were probably excited to live a western lifestyle as an NRI," one user said.

One user suggested, "Join a gym."