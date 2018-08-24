3 Dead, 4 Injured As Car Falls Into Deep Gorge In Shimla

The passengers were on their way to Dhanavali village from Nankhari in a Bolero Camper when the accident took place.

Cities | | Updated: August 24, 2018 08:33 IST
All 7 people who were travelling in the car have been identified.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): 

At least three people died and four others were injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday night.

The passengers were on their way to Dhanavali village from Nankhari in a Bolero Camper when the incident took place near Dhona village. A police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Chaman Negi reached the spot immediately after getting the information to start the rescue work, a police official said.

The people who died have been identified as Ashish alias Ram Lal (25), Surender (30) and Dalip Kumar (26), all residents of Dhanavali.  The injured -- including vehicle owner Suresh (35), Neeraj Kumar (32), Sunder (25) and Hem Chand -- have been admitted to a community health centre at Nankhari.

Earlier in the day, 11 people were killed when a private vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge in the state's Kullu district. Initial investigations show poor visibility due to heavy rain as the main reason for the accident.

