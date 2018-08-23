In Himachal Pradesh, 11 Dead As Vehicle Skids Off The Road

Eleven dead in a road accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Eleven people have been killed after a car rolled down a hill near Rohtang at Rani Nallah, in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

The vehicle which has been reduced to a heap of mangled metals appears to a Maruti Gypsy. Reports suggest there were tourists as well as local people in the vehicle.

Among the the 11 are five women and three children said the police.

Initial investigations show poor visibility due to heavy rain could be the cause of the accident, Shalini Agnihotri, the local police officer told news agency IANS, adding that the accident occurred on Wednesday night but the police came to know about it only on Thursday morning.

Witnesses said the administration had a tough time in getting the victims from the gorge. Local villagers started the rescue operations before the authorities could reach the spot.

The area in Rohtang in Rani Nallah on the Manali-Leh highway is notorious for unpredictable landslides and weather changes.