Rohtang Pass Shows Consequences Of Irresponsible Tourism, Indian Ultra Runner Shares Pics

Rohtang Pass — one of the most famous tourist spots around 50 km from Manali — is always a sight to behold. It is hard to tear your eyes from the images and videos of the spot that is covered in white sheets of snow. Over the last few days, one such image of Rohtang Pass has caught the internet's attention, but for all the wrong reasons.

Indian ultra runner Sufiya Sufi has shared two pictures of Rohtang Pass — before and after it was opened to tourists two weeks ago. While the “before” image features Ms Sufiya running along a clean stretch of the Pass, the “after” image has a lot of waste and debris strewn along the Pass. In the photo collage, she added the captions — “before tourist access” and “after tourist access”.

Sharing the image, Ms Sufiya wrote, “Both images are taken at the same location, the Rohtang Pass. The first image was taken just a month ago, when the Rohtang pass was not open to tourists. The second image is from a couple of days before, when the Pass was open for tourists. If you are going to the mountains, carry your own trash with yourself. Please be a responsible tourist.”

Several users also expressed their displeasure in the comments section. One user said, “Not only in mountains mam everyone it's the same story whether it's mountains or rivers.”

Another user wrote, “I have seen myself a couple of weeks back, people throwing empty water bottles, food, plastic bags from the window of their car in Ladakh itself. It's a shame that people are ruining that beautiful place as well…”

“Very true...we need to keep mountains as they are or improve. High time we use something like green trail concept....every tourist shall be given a bag to keep trash in it,” suggested another user.

Rohtang Pass, which is usually opened to the public in May, was only opened in June this year due to excessive snowfall.