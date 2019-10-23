In Rajasthan's Bikaner, Top Cop Demands Fitness Report Of Colleagues

Bikaner SP has sought details of all cops whose weight is above average (Representational)

Police personnel in Bikaner district of Rajasthan are weighed down by hefty concerns, literally, with an official order directing them to provide exact details of their weight.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police (SP) has sought details of all police personnel whose weight and circumference of the stomach are more than the average.

The details have to sent in a prescribed format to the SP office latest by November 1 through e-mail or post, failing which action would be taken against those responsible.

"Identify those police officials and staffs that are posted at your office and are overweight or the circumference of their stomach is more than the average. The details of their weight and radius of the stomach should be given and sent to this office by November 1, failing which action would be taken against the concerned official as per the rules," read the order from the Bikaner SP.

The order covers all police officials and staff including those posted at police stations, police posts or are attached with various wings.

Policing requires agility on the part of its personnel and being overweight is often considered as an obstacle in performing duties, which range from maintaining law and order, security deployment to chasing criminals.

