Man Kills Brother With Axe In Rajasthan: Police

The accused was detained but he is yet to be arrested, the police said. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his younger brother over some domestic issue in Rajasthan's Baran district, the police said today.

A fight over a minor domestic issue erupted between two brothers on Sunday evening. The elder brother, Radheshyam Gurjar, 45, got hold of an axe and hit the younger brother, Ramhet Gurjar, 35, on the head, injuring him severely, an officer said.

Ramhet Gurjar was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the district hospital but he died on the way, the officer said.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Monday morning, he said, adding a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Radheshyam Gurjar.

The accused was detained but he is yet to be arrested, the police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the wife of the dead was disrespectful towards her mother-in-law and she had a spat with her on Sunday morning. The accused asked the younger brother to tell his wife to mend her behaviour following which they entered in a scuffle, the police said.