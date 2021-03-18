In A Message To Centre, Marriage At Madhya Pradesh Farmers' Protest Site

The newly wed couple - Sachin and Asma Singh - took an oath to protect the constitution.

A Madhya Pradesh farmer union leader organised his son's marriage at a protest site in Rewa, around 500 kilometres from Bhopal, where hundreds of farmers have been protesting the centre's three agriculture laws. The leader said it sends out a message to the central government that the farmers will not stop protesting until their demands are fulfilled.

"We wanted to give a strong message to the centre that we will not leave the protest site, even for our son's marriage...we also want to give a message to the society as this marriage took place without dowry...this is the city's first marriage in which the bride brought the baraat (marriage procession)," Ramjit Singh, Madhya Pradesh Kisan Mahasabha's district leader, told reporters.

The couple - Sachin and Asma Singh - took an oath to protect the constitution. They also took pheras around the idols of social reformers BR Ambedkar and Savitribai Phule.

They donated the money and other items received as marriage gifts to the farmers' union that organised the protest. "We will leave no stones unturned for our demands," Sachin told reporters.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders and several other places since November-end against the laws that the centre brought in last year, pitching them as long overdue reforms that would help improve farm incomes.

Farmers, however, want the laws scrapped, saying they will eat into their livelihood and take away the protection of guaranteed prices for their produce.