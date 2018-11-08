In A Bid To Save Each Other, Brothers Jump Into Rajasthan Canal, Drown

None of the brothers knew swimming and during the rescue operations, only two bodies were found, police said.

Cities | | Updated: November 08, 2018 16:31 IST
The rescue operation is underway, police said. (Representational)

Kota: 

Three members of a family drowned in the Chambal river's left canal on Bundi Road today, the police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when three brothers, identified as Trilok Meghwal (30), Govind Meghwal (22) and Yuvraj Meghwal (18), residents of Bapu Nagar, were washing their car on the banks of the canal, the officials said.

Trilok accidentally slipped into the canal, following which the two others jumped in to rescue him and subsequently, all three drowned, a police official said.

A rescue operation was launched by a team of the Kota Municipal Corporation and the bodies of Govind and Yuvraj were fished out of the canal later, he said.

The elder brother was missing, the official said, adding that none could swim.

The rescue operation is underway and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

