9-Year-Old Girl, Infant Brother Drown In Noida Drain

The police said they have not received any complaint from the family in the case (Representational)

A nine-year-old girl and her 10-month-old brother allegedly drowned in an open drain outside their house in Noida, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the siblings were playing outside their home in Sector 85, the police said.

"The children were playing outside the house and when they did not return home, their father began looking for them. After finding out that his two children have drowned in the drain filled with waste, he somehow pulled them out," a police official said.

The children were rushed to a private hospital but could not be saved, the official said, adding, an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and the bodies have been handed over to the family.

The police said they have not received any complaint from the family in the matter but were probing it to ascertain facts in the case.