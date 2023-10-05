14-Year-Old Twin Boys Drown In Yamuna In Delhi

Two brothers died due to drowning in the Yamuna Khadar area of New Usmanpur, Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to Police, the incident occurred at approximately 4:05 PM on October 3.

The police team immediately reached the spot and both the boys were immediately taken to the JPC Hospital where the doctor declared them dead.

On enquiry, both were identified as twin brothers of age around 14 years, studying in 9th class, residing at 5th Pusta, Gamri village, Delhi.

Post-mortem was accordingly conducted and proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were initiated in PS New Usmanpur.

The father of the children works in a toy factory in Sahibabad and the mother works as a maid. They were away at work when the tragic incident unfolded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)