Four Minor Boys Drown In The Yamuna While Swimming

Seven boys, from Haryana, had come to Palla village to swim in the river. Four of them were soon reported missing, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: August 06, 2018 04:51 IST
Rescue teams have found bodies of two of the boys, with the other two still missing (File photo)

New Delhi: 

Four minor boys drowned in the Yamuna river on Sunday in outer Delhi's Alipur, police said.

The children were aged between 12 and 14.

Seven boys, from Haryana, had come to Palla village to swim in the river.

Police said three of them informed that they could not find their other friends soon after jumping into the river.

By the time the rescue teams arrived, bodies of two boys had been found. The other two are still missing, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ankit and Lalit, both 13 years old.

The boys, whose bodies are yet to be recovered, were identified as Aditya (14) and Nitin (12). Ankit and Aditya are brothers.

