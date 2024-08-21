Home Guard Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl In Rajasthan, Arrested

The accused fled from the spot after the girl began to scream, said police (Representational)

A home guard was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Pratap Nagar area here, police said.

A case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening near the child's home in Pratap Nagar area, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Labhuram Choudhary.

"The girl was playing outside her house on Tuesday evening when the accused, who was riding around on a motorcycle, noticed her. He stopped his bike, sat on the platform outside the house and called the girl over, placing her on his lap. He then began to molest her. The panicked girl began screaming," said CLabhuram houdhary.

The accused fled from the spot after the girl began to scream, he added.

The girl reached her home and narrated the incident to her parents, who filed a report at the local police station, police said.

Swinging into action, the police examined the spot and checked the CCTV footage to identify the accused, who was later found to be a home guard Kishan Lal Jingar (44) from the same area.

"We filed a case against him under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections and caught him from his house today morning and arrested him later after preliminary investigation," said Labhuram Choudhary.

