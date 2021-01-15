Auto Driver Among 2 Arrested For Trying To Rape Student: Haryana Police

Two police personnel heard the shouts of the woman and arrested the two (Representational)

An auto-rickshaw driver along with his accomplice was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 20-year-old college student inside his three-wheeler on the Hisar-Delhi bypass road, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the woman boarded the auto-rickshaw from Kenchi Chowk to go to her educational institute situated on the bypass road.

However, upon reaching the institute, the auto driver kept driving. He and his companion then attempted to allegedly sexually assault the woman, said the police.

Two police personnel including the driver of a deputy superintendent of police and his gunner were passing by and heard the shouts of the woman, they said.

They arrested the accused identified as Vinod of Shiv Nagar and Naveen, a resident of village Bhaini Amirpur, said the police.