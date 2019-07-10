Heavy Rain In Rishikesh, Ganga Close To Danger Mark

Uttarakahnd is experiencing non-stop heavy rain across the state.

River Ganga reached close to the danger mark in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Wednesday due to non-stop rain across the state.

River Ganga touched the precarious water level at 338.05 meters after heavy rain lashed several parts of the state.

Indian Meteorological Department predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over the state during Jul 10-July 12.

The weather department, a day earlier, had issued an alert of heavy rainfall for several districts in Uttarakhand from July 9 to July 13.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal and Dehradun districts on July 9 and July 10, 2019," read a statement from the weather department.

The Met department also issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun and Haridwar districts for July 11 to 13.

