Haryana Cop Shot Dead Wife, Then Himself While Kids Were In School: Cops

Gurdeep Singh allegedly killed his wife and them himself over a domestic dispute (Representational)

A 43-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly shot dead his wife before killing himself with his service revolver over a "domestic dispute" in haryana's Ambala today, police said.

The deceased were identified as Gurdeep Singh and his wife Surender Kaur, 38, police said.

The couple, along with their children, was living in Nasrauli village. The children had gone to school when the incident occurred, senior police officer Astha Modi said.

Gurdeep, an assistant sub-inspector, first shot dead his wife and then immediately killed himself with his service revolver, the officer said.

The ASI was posted in Panchkula police line and had come to his native village this Monday.

Police said the exact cause behind the incident could not be ascertained so far but a domestic dispute is suspected.

The officer said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and an investigation was on.

