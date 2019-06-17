Haryana Cop Found Hanging Inside Hisar Mini-Secretariat Complex: Police

The body of the Haryana cop was found hanging near the stairs of mini-secretariat complex in Hisar this morning, police said.

Rakesh Kumar, posted at Hansi police station, was found at Hisar mini-secretariat: Police said


Hisar: 

An assistant sub-inspector of the Haryana Police allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday at the mini-secretariat complex in Hisar, police said.

The body of Rakesh Kumar, 44 was found hanging near the stairs of the building this morning, they added.

A suicide note was found in ASI Kumar's pocket in which he wrote that he was mentally disturbed and hence was killing himself, police spokesperson Harish Bhardwaj said.

The official said Mr Kumar was posted at the Hansi police station and resided at a rented house in Jawahar Nagar area in Hisar.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway, Mr Bhardwaj added. 

Haryana PoliceHisar

