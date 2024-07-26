Gangster, Out Of Jail, Holds 'Comeback' Rally, Sent Back To Prison

About 15 two-wheelers also took part in the rally

A gangster in Maharashtra was recently released from jail but was sent back to prison after his celebration rally video went viral on social media.

Nasik's gangster Harshad Patankar was jailed under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA).

He got out of jail on July 23, following which his supporters took out a car rally to celebrate his release.

About 15 two-wheelers also took part in the rally, which was allegedly held from the Bethel Nagar to Ambedkar Chowk.

In the viral videos, Patankar can be seen waving at his supporters while coming out of the car's sunroof.

His supporters also shared the reels of the rally on social media, with the caption "comeback".

The reels, however, prompted police action and Patankar was arrested again, along with his six aides, for carrying out the unauthorised rally and creating chaos.

According to reports, several police cases have been registered against him, including attempted murder, theft and violence.