Harassed By Colleagues, Policewoman Commits Suicide In UP

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on.

Alleging harassment by two of her colleagues, a police woman committed suicide, a senior officer said on Monday.

Neetu Yadav (22), hanged herself from the roof of a barrack in the Police Lines in City Kotwali Police Station area on late Sunday night, Additional SP, Sanjay Yadav said.

A native of 2018 batch and hailing from Jaunpur, the woman left behind a suicide note charging two of her colleagues, including a female, of physical and mental harassment, the ASP said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

