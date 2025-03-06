Cops In UP's Sambhal Hold Peace Meet As Holi, Friday Prayers Set To Coincide

A peace committee meeting was held on Thursday at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival, which coincides with Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary emphasised the need for communal harmony and strict vigilance to maintain law and order. He said that peace committee meetings had been going on for a month at various levels to ensure smooth celebrations.

"Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together," he said.

Chaudhary urged both communities to respect each other's sentiments.

"Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. People celebrate by applying colours, sharing sweets, and spreading joy. Similarly, on Eid, people prepare special dishes and embrace each other in celebration. The essence of both the festivals is togetherness and mutual respect," he added.

He also appealed to people to avoid forcibly applying colours on those who do not wish to participate. "This applies to both communities. If someone does not want to be coloured, they should not be forced," he said.

Reiterating the administration's commitment to maintaining peace, he warned that any attempt to disturb communal harmony would be dealt with strictly.

On November 24 last year, violence erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire, while several others sustained injuries.

