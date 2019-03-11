Gurdwara Volunteer In Bihar Jailed For 10 Years In Rape Case

The man raped the girl after finding her alone at her home near the gurdwara.

March 11, 2019
Gaya, Bihar: 

A local court Monday sentenced a former ''sewadar'' of a gurdwara in Gaya to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a girl in 2017.

A ''sewadar'' is a volunteer in a gurdwara.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (I) Ashok Kumar Pandey held Pratap Singh guilty of raping the girl and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on Singh and if he failed to pay it, he would have to serve an additional sentence of three months.

Singh raped the girl after finding her alone at her home near the gurdwara under Kotwali police station limits on February 25, 2017.

The survivor's mother registered a complaint and the man was arrested on the same day.

