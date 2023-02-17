Gujarat's Bhuj Records Highest Temperature For February In 71 Years

February is the season of transition from winter to summer.

The Bhuj city in Gujarat's Kutch district has recorded the highest temperature for the month of February in 71 years at 40.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in Ahmedabad on Friday.

IMD's Bhuj station registered this highest temperature for the month on February 16. Temperature records are being maintained for Bhuj since 1952.

The previous highest temperature for February was 39 degrees Celsius, recorded on February 19, 2017, said Vijin Lal, a scientist with the IMD Ahmedabad meteorological centre.

Maximum temperatures would very likely remain in the range of 38-40 degrees Celsius in parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch regions in the next two days, as per the IMD forecast.

February is the season of transition from winter to summer, days record lower minimum and higher maximum temperatures, he added.

"This time we are having clear skies and north-easterly wind, and sea breeze in the coastal region is getting delayed," Lal said while speaking about reasons for the increase in temperatures.

There is no heat wave warning but temperatures will remain high in pockets of north Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch, he said.

Ahmedabad will have a clear sky with minimum and maximum temperatures likely to be 16 and 39 degrees Celsius till Saturday morning, the IMD said.

