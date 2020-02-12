Gujarat School Trustee Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl: Police

Police have arrested the accused based on the complaint of the girl's mother (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the trustee of a residential school in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, the police said today.

The police today arrested Batukbhai Bhatti after the Class 10 student's mother lodged a first information report (FIR), accusing him of raping her daughter, an official said.

"The teen's parents informed the police that a trustee of the residential school in Chotila had sexually assaulted and raped their daughter, following which the accused was arrested," a senior police officer said.

The accused has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Acts, as the girl belongs to the Dalit community, he said.

According to the police, the agitated parents and relatives of the girl gathered outside the school and pelted stones, damaging the school bus and building.

A police team rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.