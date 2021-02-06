Gujarat Man Staged Wife's Murder As Accident To Claim Insurance Money: Police

The killed woman's husband has been arrested, the police said (Representational)

A chartered accountant from Gujarat's Banaskantha district has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and making it look like a road accident in order to claim Rs 60 lakh insurance money, the police said on Saturday.

The police had, on December 26 last year, registered an accidental death case after a woman, identified as Dakshben Tank, died after being hit by a vehicle, an official said.

"After the woman's family raised some suspicions, we started a deeper probe and found, through surveillance and call data analysis, that she was murdered. Her husband Lalit Tank had paid one Kirit Mali Rs 2 lakh to make the murder look like an accident. Tank wanted to claim Rs 60 lakh from an insurance policy taken just three months before the incident," he said.

"On the morning of December 26, Lalit Tank, while taking his wife to a temple, shared his location with the accused driver. Lalit Tank ensured he maintained a considerable distance from his wife while walking. The vehicle hit Dakshaben at high speed, killing her on the spot," he said.

The official said Lalit was arrested on Friday while a manhunt for others is underway.

