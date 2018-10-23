Gujarat Farm Worker Allegedly Kidnapped, Raped Girl While She Was Asleep

The accused was arrested Sunday and has been charged for rape and kidnapping.

A 13-year-old girl was abducted and raped allegedly by a local farm labourer in Vav in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said Monday.

The incident happened in Dethdi village in the early hours Saturday and a complaint was filed by the minor's mother Sunday, a Vav police station official said.

"She has alleged that Hemraj Thakor, 20, kidnapped the victim when she was asleep in her house and raped her. Thakor is a native of Bhadiya village in Radhanpur taluka of Patan district and works as a farm labourer in Dethdi village." the official said.

Thakor was arrested Sunday and has been charged for rape and kidnapping under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, sub inspector HI Bhatia of Vav police station said.