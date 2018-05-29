Auto Driver's Daughter Aafreen Shaikh Scores 98.31% In Gujarat Class 10 Board Exams

Aafreen Shaikh scores 98.31 per cent in GSEB SSC exams.

Aafreen Shaikh with her mother.

Aafreen Shaikh, daughter of an autorickshaw driver in Ahmedabad, has come out with flying colours in GSEB SSC exams . Scoring a 98.31 per cent, the MBBS aspirant wants to fulfill her parent's wish."My parents wants to see me as a doctor and I will work hard to fulfill their dreams," says Afreen.Regular studies, hard work, parent's support and a goal to pursue MBBS in future, are some of the reasons she credits her success to.

Aafreen's father, Shaik Mohammad Hamza reveled in his daughter's success and said that he always wanted that she serves the country by becoming an able doctor.

"I have always encouraged her to study. I always wanted to make her a doctor and now I expect her to serve the nation," Mr Hamza told news agency ANI.



The Gujarat SSC exams were conducted from March 12 to 23, 2018.



Aafreen Shaikh wants to pursue MBBS.

This year, more than 10 lakh students had appeared for the SSC examination. The pass percentage this year is 67.5 per cent, which is lesser than last year's 68.24 per cent.

Savani Hil Ishwarbhai topped the GSEB SSC exam scoring 99 per cent (594 out of 600). The second topper is Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar who has scored 589 marks and third topper is Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai who has scored 586 marks.



A total of 368 schools registered 100% pass percentage. While Surat is again the top district with 80.06 pass percentage, Dahod has the lowest pass percentage of 37.35%.

Girls have once again recorded better pass percentage than boys. The pass percentage for boys is 63.73% and for girls is 72.69%.



