Auto Driver's Daughter Aafreen Shaikh Scores 98.31% In Gujarat Class 10 Board Exams

"My parents wants to see me as a doctor and I will work hard to fulfill their dreams," says Afreen.
Regular studies, hard work, parent's support and a goal to pursue MBBS in future, are some of the reasons she credits her success to.
Aafreen's father, Shaik Mohammad Hamza reveled in his daughter's success and said that he always wanted that she serves the country by becoming an able doctor.
"I have always encouraged her to study. I always wanted to make her a doctor and now I expect her to serve the nation," Mr Hamza told news agency ANI.
The Gujarat SSC exams were conducted from March 12 to 23, 2018.
Savani Hil Ishwarbhai topped the GSEB SSC exam scoring 99 per cent (594 out of 600). The second topper is Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar who has scored 589 marks and third topper is Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai who has scored 586 marks.
A total of 368 schools registered 100% pass percentage. While Surat is again the top district with 80.06 pass percentage, Dahod has the lowest pass percentage of 37.35%.
Girls have once again recorded better pass percentage than boys. The pass percentage for boys is 63.73% and for girls is 72.69%.