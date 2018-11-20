Groom Shot 500 Metres From Wedding Venue In Delhi

The groom, Badal, is being treated at the Batra hospital.

New Delhi: 

A 25-year old groom was shot by two unidentified bike-borne gunmen in south Delhi's Madangir area during his wedding procession on late Monday night.

The incident took place at around 10 pm when the groom, Badal was going to the wedding venue in a buggy drawn by a horse in Madangir. During the celebratory dance, two men on a motorcycle opened fire on him and fled the spot. 

Badal, who sustained bullet injuries on his shoulder, had to get down from the buggy and inform his family before he was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The reason behind the attack has not been ascertained as yet.

Police are investigating the matter.

