Swiggy Agent Kills Restaurant Owner Near Delhi Over Delay In Order: Cops

The police said they are trying to track down the agent using CCTV footage.

A delivery agent of online platform Swiggy allegedly shot dead the owner of a restaurant in Greater Noida near Delhi over delay in getting an order ready. The police have registered a case and are studying CCTV footage from the area to track down the delivery agent.

The man who was killed owned a restaurant inside a residential complex called Mitra. Late on Tuesday, the Swiggy agent reached the restaurant to collect an order of chicken biryani and poori sabzi. While the biryani was ready on time, the delivery agent was told by a worker that the other order would take a little more time. An argument broke out between the two, following which the delivery agent allegedly verbally abused the restaurant employee.

This is when the owner of the restaurant, Sunil Agarwal, tried to intervene and end the argument. The delivery agent allegedly shot him in the head with the help of his friend.

Sunil Agarwal owned a restaurant in Greater Noida.

The restaurant employee and other staff members rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead.

"I was called (by the restaurant staff) to say their owner was shot. When I reached, he was still breathing. I first dialled 100 and then for an ambulance. But later, we took him to hospital in our vehicle," said Rakesh Nagar, who lives near the restaurant.

"The delivery boy killed the restaurant owner because there was delay in getting the order ready," police officer Vishal Pandey said, adding that three teams have been formed to catch the culprit.