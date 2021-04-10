Grandfather, Man Rape Girl, 6, In Front Of Her 3-Year-Old Brother: Bhopal Police

The accused threatened the griel against speaking about the incident, the police said (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her maternal grandfather and another person in front of her younger brother in Bhopal's Kolar area, the police said on Saturday.

The two men have been arrested on the basis of information extracted from the girl and her three-year-old brother by counsellors, said Kolar police station inspector Chandrakant Patel.

"Our probe found that a man named Sanjay took the siblings to his home and then raped the girl, and some time later, the girl's maternal grandfather also raped her. The exact date of the incident is being investigated as the two are unable to give any clue on it. The two accused also gave her Rs 20 and threatened her against speaking about the incident to anyone," Mr Patel informed.

On Thursday, the girl's mother noticed something amiss and managed to get her to speak about what happened, following which a case was lodged and Sanjay and the girl's grandfather were arrested on Friday, the official added.

The two have been charged for gang-rape under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mr Patel said.