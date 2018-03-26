Girl Thrown Off Roof For Resisting Eve-Teasing Attempt

Police said the girl and the accused were from the same village and were acquainted with one another.

Cities | | Updated: March 26, 2018 19:17 IST
The girl was rushed to a hospital with the help of police and a case has been lodged against the accused

Shahjahanpur (UP):  A 16-year-old girl was injured after she was allegedly pushed off the roof of a building by a man for objecting to his eve-teasing attempts, police said Monday.

The alleged incident happened Sunday in the Diviyapur village under the Roza police station area, they said.

Police station in-charge Jasvir Singh said the 18-year-old accused and the girl were from the same village and knew each other.

The accused threw the girl off the roof after she objected his attempts to eve-tease her, Mr Singh said, adding she was injured in the incident.

She was rushed to a hospital with the help of police and a case has been lodged in this connection, Mr Singh said, adding a hunt was on to nab the accused.

