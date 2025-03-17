Delhi To Get 'Anti-Romeo Squad', Top Cop To Head 2 Teams In Each District

Delhi Police's "anti-eve teasing" or "Shishtachar" squads will soon be doing the rounds of public places across the city, ensuring women's safety. The squads have been asked to "focus on enforcing the law, rather than imposing personal or cultural morality on individuals." The initiative is a part of Delhi Police's efforts to curb crimes against women, including eve-teasing, molestation, and other forms of harassment.

In its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the BJP promised the deployment of "Anti-Romeo Squads" in all public spaces and a network of CCTV cameras across Delhi to ensure safety and security.

"These squads will comprise trained personnel, who shall focus on preventing, deterring, and responding to such offences on a real-time basis," read an order undersigned by Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, on March 8.

Each district will have at least two 'anti-eve teasing' squads headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the district's Crime Against Women Cell. Each squad will consist of an inspector, a sub-inspector, and four female and five male police officers (Assistant Sub-Inspectors, head constables, and constables).

Police personnel from special staff or Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) will accompany the squad for technical assistance.

The squads' primary focus will be the "hotspots and vulnerable areas" that pose risks to women's safety. The District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) will identify and compile a list of hotspots.

The squad will be required to conduct drives in at least two vulnerable points every day.

"The squads will operate with a multi-faceted approach involving prevention, intervention, and victim assistance," read the directives.

The squads will be dressed in civil clothes to identify and deter offenders.

"The squads shall conduct surprise checks in public transport and interact with DTC drivers, conductors, and passengers and motivate them to report such incidents," executive directions added.

District DCPs have been tasked with ensuring that the squads are sensitive, empathetic, and self-motivated. "Victims should be protected from unnecessary public scrutiny or embarrassment."

The move follows the Uttar Pradesh police's "anti-Romeo" drive launched in 2017 to crack down on men harassing women.