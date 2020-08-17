Girl Allegedly Raped, Burnt With Cigarettes In UP's Gorakhpur, 2 Arrested

Two men have been arrested and charged with rape and POSCO Act, police said.

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by two men and her body singed with cigarette butts in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Friday. The girl was found by her parents, brick kiln workers, the next day. A case has been registered against two men, who have been arrested and sent to jail, the police said.

A senior police official in Gorakhpur told NDTV that the police is still awaiting the medical report of the girl and said that only a doctor can confirm on whether the injuries on the girl's body are from cigarette butts.

In a video statement released on twitter, police official Vipul Shrivastava said two men have been arrested and are being charged with serious sections of the law, including rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Both accused have been arrested. The main accused is a man named Arjun who lives in a village near the incident spot. His accomplice, Chotu, has also been arrested," the official said.

In a written complaint to the police, the mother of the girl has said the girl went missing from their home at around 8 pm on Friday when she had gone to a hand pump in the village to collect water. The family mounted a search and found the girl the next morning around 5 am. "My daughter told me that the accused abducted her, raped her overnight and then burnt her body using cigarette butts. My daughter is in a bad shape, " the complaint by the woman reads.

"After raping her , the accused have inflicted burn injuries on her body with a cigarette," the father of the girl told the media.

In a parallel development, Gorakhpur's police chief Sunil Gupta was transferred on Sunday night, along with the police chiefs of six other UP districts.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district and her body found in a sugarcane field. Two men from her village have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The girl's father has claimed she had been strangled, her eyes were gouged out and her tongue cut. The UP Police said the post-mortem report that came out on Sunday night does not show her eyes were gouged out or tongue cut. The police said the autopsy mentioned rape and strangulation.