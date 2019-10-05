Girl, 4, Allegedly Raped By 28-Year-Old-Man In UP

The locals caught hold of the accused, identified as Vinod Giri, who later managed to flee.

A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place when the girl went out of her home to see the ''Durga Puja'' in the locality. The locals caught hold of the accused, identified as Vinod Giri, who later managed to flee.

A case is registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and the relevant section of POCSO Act at Nagar Police Station, Basti.

"The girl is treated at medical college and is recovering. She would be discharged soon. The local caught hold of the accused however he managed to escape," said Pankaj Kumar, senior police official, Basti.

"Teams have been constituted to catch him and soon he will be behind bars," said top police official Ashutosh Kumar

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.