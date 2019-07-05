Minor In Uttar Pradesh Consumes Poison After She Was Allegedly Raped

A minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by in Gorakhpur's Gagha (Representational)

A minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by a man in Gorakhpur's Gagha area, police said Friday.

The girl has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, they added.

The girl had gone missing on Monday and when she reached home on Tuesday. She told family members that she, on the pretext of marriage, was kidnapped by her neighbour Modassir Ansari from Gajpur Bazar and was allegedly raped with the help of his friends Akhtar and Atiullah, police said.

Later she tried to end her life by consuming poison, they said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Ansari at Gagha police station on Thursday, SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said.

Akthar and Atiullah were also charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the POCSO Act, he said.

During initial investigation, it was found that Ansari married to the girl at an Arya Samaj temple, the SSP said.

Both are neighbours and know each other for a very long time, he added.

"We have also questioned the temple's priest who conducted their marriage. However, the investigation is at initial stage and things will become clear after sometime," Mr Gupta said.

