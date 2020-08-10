Four Undertrials Scale 17-Feet-Wall To Escape From Indore Sub-Jail, Caught

The four were caught as they climbed down the wall on the other side (Representational)

Four undertrial prisoners escaped the sub-jail in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday by scaling a 17-feet-wall, but were captured by staffers and villagers after a chase, officials said.

They reached the top of the wall by climbing on the shoulders of each other, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pratul Sinha said.

While they were trying to get away after climbing down the wall on the other side, residents of the quarters for jail staffers and some villagers raised an alarm.

The four were then captured by jail warders with the help of the villagers, Mr Sinha added.

Before climbing the wall, the four had tried to snatch keys from a member of the jail staff, he said.

Dipalpur Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sanjay Chaturvedi said a case has been filed against the undertrials, identified as Vikas, Sanjay, Devkaran and Vinod.

The four, aged between 20 and 25 years, are facing trial for allegedly kidnapping and killing a businessman in March, he added.

