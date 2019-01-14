Four Killed After Truck Hits Congress Lawmaker's Convoy In Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place just after midnight when Deputy Speaker Hina Kawre was returning to Lanji from the district headquarters

January 14, 2019
The victims included a police sub-inspector, a head constable, a constable and driver (Representational)


Bhopal: 

At least four people were killed today morning when a speeding truck hit the convoy of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker in Balaghat district, the police said.

The accident took place just after midnight when Deputy Speaker Hina Kawre was returning to Lanji from the district headquarters.

The victims included a police sub-inspector, a head constable, a constable and the vehicle's driver.

Another police official was injured and was in critical condition, the police added.

Kawre told the media today morning that her vehicle had a narrow escape from being hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction.

